George Town, Penang

Ask anyone in South East Asia which city has the best street food, and they’ll tell you it’s their town! Ask them to nominate another city, and chances are Penang will be their second choice. In addition to the allure of the food, I also wanted to check out the preserved colonial-era architecture, particularly the shop houses. The street art scene in Penang makes for a fun treasure hunt, following the tourist map to find all the key locations.

Key standout locations that I visited

Fort Cornwallis, a well preserved British defense fortification which gives a little insight into the historic need to defend the strait.

Leong San Tong Khoo Kongsi, an impressive clan-house for the Khoo family of Chinese immigrants.

Street art, which is liberally placed around the historic old town. Get hold of a tourist map to find all of the sites.

Little India has a vibrant shopping scene complete with markets, and provides a great insight into the Indian community that has been in Penang for generations.

UNESCO Heritage Zone of George Town has some fantastic examples of old shop houses, and plenty of opportunities to pick up a little souvenir or great food.

When did I visit

January 2015 (Winter, so slightly less humid and hot weather), for a weekend (Friday night to Sunday night).

How I got there

Non-stop flights from Kuala Lumpur or Singapore operate several times per day, and take an hour or 90 minutes respectively. Taxis are available from the airport to George Town, which will take you along the Eastern end of Penang island.

How I got around

The heart of George Town has been classified a UNESCO World Heritage site, and all sites can be reached by walking around and taking it all in. The only challenges to covering all sites on foot are the heat during the day, and the constant temptation of street food that may slow your progress!

Which area did I stay in

I stayed in George Town so that I could walk everywhere. There are other activities in Penang, however they are more aimed at jungle exploration or adventure, rather than sightseeing.

Useful links

Photo gallery

‘Children on a bicycle’ mural by Ernest Zacharevic, part of the street art on display in the historic Georgetown, in Penang (Malaysia) Typical colonial-era shophouse style seen in historic Georgetown, in Penang (Malaysia) ‘Kah Lu Kong Hokkien’ mural and ‘Too Narrow’ caricature, part of the street art on display in the historic Georgetown, in Penang (Malaysia) ‘Three Chinese dolls’ mural, part of the street art on display in the historic Georgetown, in Penang (Malaysia) A tourist rickshaw driver escaping the midday sun to read the newspaper in historic Georgetown, in Penang (Malaysia) The Nagore Durgha Sheriff, built in the early 1800s, is the oldest Indian Muslim shrine in Penang (Malaysia) Hindu shrine to the elephant god Ganesh outside flower sellers in historic Georgetown, in Penang (Malaysia) ‘The real Bruce Lee would never do this’ mural painted by Artists for Stray Animals, part of the street art on display in the historic Georgetown, in Penang (Malaysia) Evening street performance in the historic Georgetown, in Penang (Malaysia) Intricate details of the interior of Leong San Tong Khoo Kongsi clan house, in Penang (Malaysia). ‘Children on the swing’ mural by local artist Louis Gan, part of the street art on display in the historic Georgetown, in Penang (Malaysia) A tourist rickshaw driver taking a rest, avoiding the strong afternoon sun in historic Georgetown, in Penang (Malaysia) ‘Reaching up’ mural, part of the street art on display in the historic Georgetown, in Penang (Malaysia) Two guardian lions with a rolling marble ball in their mouth guard the entrance to Leong San Tong Khoo Kongsi clan house, in Penang (Malaysia).

