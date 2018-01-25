George Town, Penang

Ask anyone in South East Asia which city has the best street food, and they’ll tell you it’s their town! Ask them to nominate another city, and chances are Penang will be their second choice. In addition to the allure of the food, I also wanted to check out the preserved colonial-era architecture, particularly the shop houses. The street art scene in Penang makes for a fun treasure hunt, following the tourist map to find all the key locations.
Key standout locations that I visited
- Fort Cornwallis, a well preserved British defense fortification which gives a little insight into the historic need to defend the strait.
- Leong San Tong Khoo Kongsi, an impressive clan-house for the Khoo family of Chinese immigrants.
- Street art, which is liberally placed around the historic old town. Get hold of a tourist map to find all of the sites.
- Little India has a vibrant shopping scene complete with markets, and provides a great insight into the Indian community that has been in Penang for generations.
- UNESCO Heritage Zone of George Town has some fantastic examples of old shop houses, and plenty of opportunities to pick up a little souvenir or great food.
When did I visit
January 2015 (Winter, so slightly less humid and hot weather), for a weekend (Friday night to Sunday night).
How I got there
Non-stop flights from Kuala Lumpur or Singapore operate several times per day, and take an hour or 90 minutes respectively. Taxis are available from the airport to George Town, which will take you along the Eastern end of Penang island.
How I got around
The heart of George Town has been classified a UNESCO World Heritage site, and all sites can be reached by walking around and taking it all in. The only challenges to covering all sites on foot are the heat during the day, and the constant temptation of street food that may slow your progress!
Which area did I stay in
I stayed in George Town so that I could walk everywhere. There are other activities in Penang, however they are more aimed at jungle exploration or adventure, rather than sightseeing.
Useful links
Photo gallery
21 thoughts on “George Town, Penang”
Its great
It’s a great place to spend a few days!
wooow sooo cool 🙂
Yep, I definitely recommend visiting 🙂
Loved these photos. I visited Penang many years ago, when I was on a respite from my job as a foreign correspondent in China. Loved getting a chance to see and feel the local culture and scenes again. Thanks!
I’m glad that you enjoyed the reminiscing, it’s an amazing place to visit 🙂
This is a very helpful post about Penang in Malaysia.
Good
Penang is a great place to spend time!
Never been to Penang before but I would definitely say it is second only to my hometown! The street food there is basically a major identity of the place
Find a way to visit, you won’t be disappointed
fantastic
Thanks 🙂
I have visited a few cities in Malaysia, and I have to say the best experience was Penang. Thanks for sharing your wonderful pictures….makes me want to go back.
I’m glad you liked the photos! Hopefully you’ll get a chance to go back one day too
Such awesome murals! Children on the swing looks so real !
There is lots of really cool street art to check out. My photos are only a glimpse into what’s on offer
What a place. Well written and really informative. Thanks for posting. 🙂
Thanks, I really appreciate the kind words 🙂
Okee